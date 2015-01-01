|
Sayrafizadeh N, Ledwos N, Husain MI, Castle DJ. Acta Neuropsyciatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
38329106
OBJECTIVE: Monoamine neurotransmitters play a role in aggression, especially when altered by illicit substances. However, some literature suggests that not all illicit substances may lead to aggression, notably psychedelics. This narrative review investigates the associations between serotonergic psychedelics and MDMA on aggressive behaviour.
Aggression; Hallucinogens; MDMA; Psychedelics; Violence