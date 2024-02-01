Abstract

Problem drinking affects not only the health of a population but also the productivity of a nation, especially if it is rampant among the working population. This study examines the association between problem drinking and work characteristics, work-family status, and social situation among the Japanese working population. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed on the basis of gender on 3136 participants (men: 65.1%, women: 34.9%), adopted from the Japanese Civil Servants Study in 2014 (response rate: 87.8%), to examine the factors related to problem drinking, after adjusting frequency and quantity of drinking. Problem drinking was assessed using the Cutdown, Annoyed, Guilty, and Eye-opener (CAGE) questionnaire. The prevalence of problem drinking was found in 24.3% of men and 10.3% of women. The analysis showed that in men, low work performance (OR: 1.34, 95%CI: 1.00-1.79), high family-to-work conflict (OR: 1.54, 95%CI: 1.14-2.09), and high work-to-family conflict (OR: 1.63, 95%CI: 1.14-2.34), were significantly associated with problem drinking, whereas in women, high work-to-family conflict (OR: 2.45, 95%CI: 1.21-4.95) was significantly associated with problem drinking. Although the number of close friends is negatively associated with problem drinking in women, the significance disappeared in the full adjusted model. It can be concluded that it is important for both men and women to strike a balance between work and family life. Moreover, owing to gender differences, work performance may be important for men, and the presence of close friends for women, in reducing the risk of problem drinking.

Language: en