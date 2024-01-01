Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence victimization is related to negative impacts, including chronic health conditions. Less is known about possible confounders of this relationship. This study examines the association between lifetime experience of contact sexual violence (CSV) and health conditions by sex, controlling for demographics and other victimization.



METHODS: Data are from the 2016/2017 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a nationally representative study of English- or Spanish-speaking adults. Ten health conditions (e.g., HIV/AIDS) and four activity limitations (e.g., difficulty dressing) were examined related to CSV victimization. Logistic regression models examined the association between CSV victimization and health controlling for demographics and other victimization experiences. Analyses were conducted in 2022-2023.



RESULTS: For women and men, many health conditions and activity limitations were significantly associated with CSV after controlling for demographics. Accounting for other victimization, female CSV victims had higher odds of experiencing difficulty sleeping (Adjusted Odds Ratio [AOR]=1.3); difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions (AOR=1.7); and difficulty doing errands alone (AOR=1.4) than non-victims. Male victims had higher odds than non-victims of having HIV/AIDS (AOR=5.2); frequent headaches (AOR=1.5); chronic pain (AOR=1.5); difficulty sleeping (AOR=1.4); serious difficulty hearing (AOR=1.3); and difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions (AOR=1.5).



CONCLUSIONS: CSV had a negative impact on health, although other types of victimization appear to also have an impact, especially for women. Demographic characteristics also aid the understanding of the relationship between CSV and health. Efforts to prevent CSV and other forms of violence can be coupled with healthcare- and population-level approaches to improve long-term health.

Language: en