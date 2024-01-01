Abstract

The states of the Mountain West region of the United States consistently have the highest rates of suicide in the country, a pattern particularly pronounced in older White men. Although multiple constructs have been proposed to explain this long-standing pattern, including social isolation, cultural values, and psychopathology, relatively little research has been conducted to directly examine the predictive role of these risk factors and how they interact. We review the extant research for these constructs to establish (a) whether the risk factor occurs at a higher rate or is otherwise more influential in this region compared to the rest of the country and (b) whether the risk factor may account for specific effects in older White men in order to determine whether the evidence supports the role of each risk factor in understanding the high rates of suicide among older White men in this region. Using the results of this review, we then present a possible cultural script for suicide based on cultural scripts of gender and suicide theory (Canetto, 1997, 2017, 2021) that describes who dies by suicide, the methods they use, their emotions and motives, and the cultural understanding of the causes and acceptability of their suicidal behaviors within the Mountain West. This cultural script can serve as a guide for researchers investigating the complex mechanisms that account for elevated rates of suicide in this region. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en