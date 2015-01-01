SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alied M, Salam A, Sediqi SM, Kwaah PA, Tran L, Huy NT. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2024; 86(2): 891-898.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1097/MS9.0000000000001597

PMID

38333326

PMCID

PMC10849431

Abstract

In June 2022, Pakistan witnessed catastrophic floods, affecting millions of people. The ensuing epidemics of cholera, cryptosporidiosis, rotavirus infections, generalized diarrhoea, typhoid and paratyphoid fevers, as well as the frequency of vector-borne diseases including malaria and dengue fever, are studied in this investigation. It also explores the latest outbreak of poliomyelitis and the frequency of respiratory diseases such COVID-19, diphtheria, and tuberculosis, as well as how floods have contributed to skin and eye problems. The report also describes the obstacles governments must overcome in order to manage these health emergencies and offers possible solutions for reducing the effects of ongoing and anticipated epidemics. This flood emphasizes the pressing need for international action and acts as an alarming indicator of the significant impact of climate change. It emphasizes how crucial it is to have effective flood response and preparation strategies in developing nations that are vulnerable to natural disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

flooding; pakistan; polio; vector-borne diseases; water-borne diseases

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print