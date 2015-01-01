Abstract

In June 2022, Pakistan witnessed catastrophic floods, affecting millions of people. The ensuing epidemics of cholera, cryptosporidiosis, rotavirus infections, generalized diarrhoea, typhoid and paratyphoid fevers, as well as the frequency of vector-borne diseases including malaria and dengue fever, are studied in this investigation. It also explores the latest outbreak of poliomyelitis and the frequency of respiratory diseases such COVID-19, diphtheria, and tuberculosis, as well as how floods have contributed to skin and eye problems. The report also describes the obstacles governments must overcome in order to manage these health emergencies and offers possible solutions for reducing the effects of ongoing and anticipated epidemics. This flood emphasizes the pressing need for international action and acts as an alarming indicator of the significant impact of climate change. It emphasizes how crucial it is to have effective flood response and preparation strategies in developing nations that are vulnerable to natural disasters.

Language: en