|
Citation
|
Bianchini G, Bodell LP. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38329105
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a global health concern and developing brief and accessible interventions that can reduce suicide risk is crucial. Thwarted belongingness (TB; i.e., feeling like one doesn't belong) and perceived burdensomeness (PB; i.e., feeling like one is a burden on others) are associated with suicidality, and changes in these constructs predict changes in suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Self-compassion is a multifaceted construct that involves being open and kind to oneself and can be taught through brief writing tasks. Low self-compassion has been associated with TB, PB, and suicidal ideation, suggesting that enhancing self-compassion may decrease suicide risk. Thus, we conducted an open trial of a brief, online self-compassion intervention targeting TB and PB.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Interpersonal needs; intervention; perceived burdensomeness; self-compassion; thwarted belongingness