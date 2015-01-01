Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a global health concern and developing brief and accessible interventions that can reduce suicide risk is crucial. Thwarted belongingness (TB; i.e., feeling like one doesn't belong) and perceived burdensomeness (PB; i.e., feeling like one is a burden on others) are associated with suicidality, and changes in these constructs predict changes in suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Self-compassion is a multifaceted construct that involves being open and kind to oneself and can be taught through brief writing tasks. Low self-compassion has been associated with TB, PB, and suicidal ideation, suggesting that enhancing self-compassion may decrease suicide risk. Thus, we conducted an open trial of a brief, online self-compassion intervention targeting TB and PB.



METHOD: Undergraduate students (N = 132) viewed an educational video on self-compassion and completed self-compassion writing tasks over the course of one week.



RESULTS: Reactions to the intervention were positive, and participants reported significantly higher self-compassion scores following the intervention. However, TB and PB scores did not change from the baseline to the post-intervention assessment.



CONCLUSIONS: This open trial demonstrated the feasibility and acceptability of a fully online, brief self-compassion intervention, but its impact on reducing suicide risk should be assessed further using a randomized controlled design.

