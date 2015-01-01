Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the issues raised by the unsuccessful Voice referendum and propose removal of barriers to reporting and prevention of family violence in remote communities as the most ambitious measure of success in hearing First Nations voices.



CONCLUSIONS: The Voice referendum was partly justified to improve the mental health of First Nations Australians, despite concern the process and its outcome might worsen both. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders revealed the tensions that arise between individual and communal interests when marginalised groups fight for self-determination. While a unified First Nation Voice is likely to amplify prominent messengers, we should also be interested in hearing diverse, dissenting voices. As the most marginalised group within a marginalised community, the ability to hear the voices of women and children subject to family violence in rural/remote Australian communities may be the best measure of success in overcoming the barriers that was the motivation for the referendum.

Language: en