Citation
Amos A. Australas. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38327071
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To identify the issues raised by the unsuccessful Voice referendum and propose removal of barriers to reporting and prevention of family violence in remote communities as the most ambitious measure of success in hearing First Nations voices.
Language: en
Keywords
ethical practice; Indigenous psychiatry; public health; social justice