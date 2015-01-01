Abstract

BACKGROUND: Married women who experience intimate partner violence (IPV) are less likely to negotiate with their partners on modern family planning (FP) use. This study aimed to determine the influence of intimate partner violence and sociodemographics on modern family planning use.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted in the Mara region, Tanzania from April to July 2020. A total of 366 married women were interviewed. Data were collected using a structured interviewer-administered questionnaire. Analysis was done using SPSS version 25, and a binary logistic regression model was used to determine the predictors of modern FP use. The significance level was set at a p-value less than 0.05.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of IPV was 73% with 54.1% physical, 36.3% psychological, and 25.4%, sexual violence. The prevalence of modern FP use was 62%, and the most (49.1%) common method practiced by married women was injection (Depo Provera). Physical violence (AOR = 0.32, p = 0.0056), and psychological violence (AOR = 0.22, p = 0.0022) had significantly reduced odds of modern FP use. Religion (AOR = 4.6, p = 0.0085), and availability of preferred modern FP methods (AOR = 9.27, p < 0.0001) had significantly increased odds of modern FP use.



CONCLUSION: In this study, there is a positive association between the use of modern FP methods and IPV. To prevent IPV and its negative health consequences, it is crucial to involve community leaders and primary healthcare workers. They can help in identifying the best strategies to prevent IPV and promote the use of modern FP methods. It is equally important to involve male partners in reproductive health decisions, including the use of modern FP methods. This approach will help reduce reproductive coercion.

