SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gupta H, Choudhary B. BMJ Case Rep. 2024; 17(2): e256998.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2023-256998

PMID

38331449

Abstract

A male infant was brought in a paediatric emergency with swelling in the right hand associated with restriction of wrist movements. Examination confirmed similar findings. The history of trauma was not forthcoming. Given the ambiguous history, the possibility of child abuse was kept. X-ray showed local soft tissue swelling with periosteal thickening and raised inflammatory markers in blood tests, which on review of the literature, was consistent with Caffey disease. Due to the self-limiting nature of the condition, the child was managed conservatively. Child abuse should be suspected in children with unexplained injuries, and before labelling abuse, its mimickers should be ruled out.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Paediatrics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print