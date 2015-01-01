Abstract

A male infant was brought in a paediatric emergency with swelling in the right hand associated with restriction of wrist movements. Examination confirmed similar findings. The history of trauma was not forthcoming. Given the ambiguous history, the possibility of child abuse was kept. X-ray showed local soft tissue swelling with periosteal thickening and raised inflammatory markers in blood tests, which on review of the literature, was consistent with Caffey disease. Due to the self-limiting nature of the condition, the child was managed conservatively. Child abuse should be suspected in children with unexplained injuries, and before labelling abuse, its mimickers should be ruled out.

