Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To better understand healthcare and social/community service providers' learning needs associated with supporting transgender and gender diverse (trans) persons who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). SETTING: An online survey was distributed through the trans-LINK Network in Ontario, Canada. RESPONDENTS: 163 of 225 healthcare and social/community service providers completed the survey (72.4% response rate) between November 2022 and February 2023. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Expertise, training, workplace practices and learning needs related to supporting trans survivors of IPV.



METHOD: Quantitative survey results were analysed descriptively and open-ended responses were organised thematically. In March 2022, survey results were shared with 33 stakeholders who helped define goals and objectives for an e-learning curriculum using Jamboard, data from which were collated and organised into themes.



RESULTS: Most (66.3%) survey respondents described having provided professional support to trans survivors of IPV, but only one-third (38.0%) reported having received relevant training, and many of the trainings cited were in fact focused on other forms of violence or trans health generally. The majority reported a mid (44.9%) or low-mid (28.5%) level of expertise and almost unanimously agreed that they would benefit from (further) training (99.4%). The most commonly recommended goal/objective for a curriculum emerging from the stakeholder consultation was to facilitate collaboration, knowledge sharing and (safe) referrals among organisations.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study highlight the critical need for an IPV curriculum specific to trans survivors and responsive to the needs of providers. As no one profession can address this complex issue in isolation, it is important that the curriculum aims to facilitate collaboration across sectors. In the absence of appropriate training and referrals, practitioners may perpetuate harm when caring for trans survivors of IPV.

