Du Mont JA, Kelly CE, Seo H, Brouillard-Coyle S, Mason R, MacDonald S, Kosa SD. BMJ Open 2024; 14(2): e075180.
38331863
OBJECTIVES: To better understand healthcare and social/community service providers' learning needs associated with supporting transgender and gender diverse (trans) persons who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). SETTING: An online survey was distributed through the trans-LINK Network in Ontario, Canada. RESPONDENTS: 163 of 225 healthcare and social/community service providers completed the survey (72.4% response rate) between November 2022 and February 2023. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Expertise, training, workplace practices and learning needs related to supporting trans survivors of IPV.
