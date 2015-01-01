Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility of an exercise tolerance assessment and intervention added to the Progressive Return to Activity Clinical Recommendations (PRA-CR) in acutely concussed service members (SMs).



METHODS: This non-randomized, pilot trial was performed at one center. SMs in the experimental group (ERG) performed the Buffalo Concussion March-in-place Test (BCMT) at every clinic visit and were prescribed at least 20 minutes/day of targeted exercise in addition to PRA-CR. Data for the control group (SCG) were extracted from the same clinic immediately prior to ERG. SMs in both groups were assessed by the same clinician to determine return-to-duty.



RESULTS: BCMT identified concussion-related exercise intolerance in 100% (n = 14) at screening visit (mean 3.4 days after injury) and in 0% (n = 7) who had recovered. No adverse effects were associated with BCMT. The estimated recovery time for ERG who performed the exercise intervention (n = 12) was 17.0 (12.8, 21.2) days and for SCG (n = 15) was 23.7 (19.9, 27.5) days (p = 0.039).



CONCLUSION: Assessment of exercise tolerance was feasible and could be incorporated into the PRA-CR. Future definitive, randomized controlled trials should be performed to assess the effectiveness of exercise reset program for SMs after concussion.

