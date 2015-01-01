|
Citation
Engel L, Arowolo I, Ewesesan R, Khan MN, Ripat J, Bottari C, Hunt A, Poncet F, Karpa J. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38334038
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To identify the contextual factors related to financial capability and financial well-being for adults living with acquired brain injury (ABI). DESIGN & METHOD: We conducted a qualitative descriptive study using photovoice and included 17 adults who live with ABI in Manitoba, Canada. Over 3-to-5 weeks, participants took photos of their financial capability (i.e. knowledge, skills, and behaviors related to managing finances) or their financial well-being (i.e. subjective and objective financial outcomes). Participants were interviewed about their photos. Five researchers iteratively and thematically analyzed interview transcripts. MAIN OUTCOMES/RESULTS: Analysis identified the importance of the economic, social, technology, and physical or sensory context. Subthemes related to: (i) hard times finding financial resources; (ii) processes not making sense; (iii) getting help from the right person; and (iv) invisible disability bias and stigma.
Keywords
Brain injuries; disabled persons; economics; environment; financial management; social inclusion; stroke