Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the contextual factors related to financial capability and financial well-being for adults living with acquired brain injury (ABI). DESIGN & METHOD: We conducted a qualitative descriptive study using photovoice and included 17 adults who live with ABI in Manitoba, Canada. Over 3-to-5 weeks, participants took photos of their financial capability (i.e. knowledge, skills, and behaviors related to managing finances) or their financial well-being (i.e. subjective and objective financial outcomes). Participants were interviewed about their photos. Five researchers iteratively and thematically analyzed interview transcripts. MAIN OUTCOMES/RESULTS: Analysis identified the importance of the economic, social, technology, and physical or sensory context. Subthemes related to: (i) hard times finding financial resources; (ii) processes not making sense; (iii) getting help from the right person; and (iv) invisible disability bias and stigma.



CONCLUSIONS: There is decreased literature about financial capability or financial well-being after ABI. The results of this study highlight the salience of finance to living with ABI and the importance of the context to addressing financial-related life participation for people living with ABI. Information about contextual factors related to finance can improve rehabilitation assessment and intervention practice as well as emphasize needed accessibility changes to financial environments.

