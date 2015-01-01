Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While recovery from concussion is variable, women are more likely to report symptoms, experience worse outcomes, and have longer recovery trajectories following concussion than men. Preliminary data suggest that hormonal fluctuations, specifically progesterone, may be associated with this variability. This study aimed to understand the effect of contraceptive medication on concussion recovery.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review using consensus-based common data elements was conducted at 11 NCAA institutions as part of the LIMBIC MATARS consortium. Participants included female collegiate athletes diagnosed with a concussion who did (n = 117) or did not report (n = 339) contraceptive medication use. Number of days between diagnosis and symptom resolution were compared using Mann-Whitney U tests. Self-reported diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, concussion history, anxiety, and depression was compared using Chi-squared tests.



RESULTS: The proportions of participants who did or did not take contraceptive medication were similar across covariates. Female athletes regardless of contraceptive medication use recovered similarly following a concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that contraceptive medication use did not significantly impact concussion recovery. Future prospective investigations should examine documentation practices and operationalize terminology for hormonal contraceptive medication to better understand their role on recovery from sport-related concussion in female collegiate athletes.

Language: en