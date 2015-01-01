|
Bouchard HC, Kelshaw PM, Bowman TG, Beidler E, Resch JE, Cifu DX, Higgins KL. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
38335246
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: While recovery from concussion is variable, women are more likely to report symptoms, experience worse outcomes, and have longer recovery trajectories following concussion than men. Preliminary data suggest that hormonal fluctuations, specifically progesterone, may be associated with this variability. This study aimed to understand the effect of contraceptive medication on concussion recovery.
Language: en
Keywords
female athletes; gender differences; hormonal contraceptives; sex differences; Sports-related concussion