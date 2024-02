Abstract

KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Carbon monoxide poisoning diagnosis is sometimes very difficult and should be considered in the differential diagnosis list of children's consciousness disorders even in summer.



Carbon monoxide poisoning is very dangerous, and sometimes, it is difficult to diagnose. Especially, this poisoning may have non-specific manifestations in children and can be confused with other diseases. Here we present a 2-year-old child who suffered a disturbance of consciousness during the summer season. He and his family were travelers who had come to Mashhad from Kerman and were staying in a hotel room, after various investigations. It has been found that he was poisoned with carbon monoxide gas due to the leakage of carbon monoxide gas from the chimney pipe of the engine room related to the hotel's water heating into the room. After receiving oxygen and supportive treatments, he recovered and was discharged with good health. Poisoning with carbon monoxide gas is very dangerous, and the awareness of health and medical personnel in this field is essential.

Language: en