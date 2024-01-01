|
Citation
Kogan SM, Reck AJ, Curtis MG, Oshri A. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38330370
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Disproportionate exposure to childhood adversity and the effects of racial discrimination take a toll on Black American men's mental health. Despite increasing rates of suicidal behaviors and thoughts among young adult, Black American men, few longitudinal studies examine their risk for suicidal and death ideation (SDI). We tested a developmental model linking childhood adversity (experiences of deprivation and threatening experiences) and emerging adult exposure to racial discrimination to increases in SDI and examined a potential mechanism for these effects, negative relational schemas.
Language: en