Yam KC, Min Ye Y. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2024; 57: e101799.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2024.101799

38330867

Successful leaders often use humor to motivate, inspire, and lead. Yet, recent research suggests that the use of humor is risky for leaders. Our review suggests that humor must be morally offensive to some people for it to be perceived as funny. This inherent tension between humor and morality implies that the use of humor can sometimes act as a signal of acceptable moral standards in organizations, where a leader's use of humor carries significant risks because of the norm-violating message it sends to subordinates, or it can even be dangerous in extreme cases. We conclude the paper by offering future research directions on the study of workplace humor.


Benign Violation Theory; Humor; Leadership; Morality

