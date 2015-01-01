SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Qian G, Humphreys K, Goldhaber-Fiebert JD, Brandeau ML. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 256: e111112.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111112

38335797

AIM: To assess the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of buprenorphine and methadone treatment in the U.S. if exemptions expanding coverage for substance use disorder services via telehealth and allowing opioid treatment programs to supply a greater number of take-home doses of medications for opioid use disorder (OUD) continue (Notice of Proposed Rule Making, NPRM). DESIGN SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Model-based analysis of buprenorphine and methadone treatment for a cohort of 100,000 individuals with OUD, varying treatment retention and overdose risk among individuals receiving and not receiving methadone treatment compared to the status quo (no NPRM). INTERVENTION: Buprenorphine and methadone treatment under NPRM. MEASUREMENTS: Fatal and nonfatal overdoses and deaths over five years, discounted lifetime per person QALYs and costs.

FINDINGS: For buprenorphine treatment under the status quo, 1.21 QALYs are gained at a cost of $19,200/QALY gained compared to no treatment; with 20% higher treatment retention, 1.28 QALYs are gained at a cost of $17,900/QALY gained compared to no treatment, and the strategy dominates the status quo. For methadone treatment under the status quo, 1.11 QALYs are gained at a cost of $17,900/QALY gained compared to no treatment. In all scenarios, methadone provision cost less than $20,000/QALY gained compared to no treatment, and less than $50,000/QALY gained compared to status quo methadone treatment.

CONCLUSIONS: Buprenorphine and methadone OUD treatment under NPRM are likely to be effective and cost-effective. Increases in overdose risk with take-home methadone would reduce health benefits. Clinical and technological strategies could mitigate this risk.


Buprenorphine treatment; Cost-effectiveness analysis; Dynamic compartmental model; Methadone treatment; Opioid use disorder; Simulation

