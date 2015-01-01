|
Qian G, Humphreys K, Goldhaber-Fiebert JD, Brandeau ML. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 256: e111112.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
PMID
38335797
AIM: To assess the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of buprenorphine and methadone treatment in the U.S. if exemptions expanding coverage for substance use disorder services via telehealth and allowing opioid treatment programs to supply a greater number of take-home doses of medications for opioid use disorder (OUD) continue (Notice of Proposed Rule Making, NPRM). DESIGN SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Model-based analysis of buprenorphine and methadone treatment for a cohort of 100,000 individuals with OUD, varying treatment retention and overdose risk among individuals receiving and not receiving methadone treatment compared to the status quo (no NPRM). INTERVENTION: Buprenorphine and methadone treatment under NPRM. MEASUREMENTS: Fatal and nonfatal overdoses and deaths over five years, discounted lifetime per person QALYs and costs.
Language: en
Buprenorphine treatment; Cost-effectiveness analysis; Dynamic compartmental model; Methadone treatment; Opioid use disorder; Simulation