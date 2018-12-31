Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal violence is a leading cause of morbidity, with potentially severe adverse consequences for the mental health of the injured persons. The extent to which violent injury is associated with subsequent suicidal behavior, however, remains unclear. This study aimed to examine how violent injury was associated with subsequent deliberate self-harm and death by suicide.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used nationwide longitudinal registry data from Norway to identify all individuals presenting to emergency services in 2010-2018 with a violence-related injury, along with sex- and age-matched control individuals from the general population. The primary outcomes were any emergency visit for deliberate self-harm (DSH) and suicide death, observed through 31 December 2018. Rates of each outcome were compared between violence-injured patients and comparison individuals using stratified multivariable Cox regression models, controlling for sociodemographic characteristics as well as history of psychiatric treatment and DSH. Secondary analyses tested for moderation by sex, age, and prior psychiatric treatment.



FINDINGS: Violence-injured patients (n = 28,276) had substantially higher rates of DSH (946.7 per 100,000 person-years) and suicide death (74.5 per 100,000) when compared to controls (n = 282,760; 90.0 and 15.2 per 100,000, respectively). The hazard ratios (HRs) remained significantly higher even after accounting for covariates (HR(adj) for DSH: 5.11; 95% CI: 4.62, 5.66; HR(adj) for suicide: 2.40; 95% CI: 1.78, 3.24). Sex differences in this association were negligible, but the association between violence injury and DSH increased with age. Violence-injured patients with prior psychiatric treatment had the highest risk of suicidal behavior.



INTERPRETATION: Violence-injured patients experience significantly excess rates of suicidal behavior, a finding with potential to inform both clinical intervention and population-level suicide prevention strategies. FUNDING: Fulbright Norway Scholarship.

