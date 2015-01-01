Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fatal opioid poisoning is a growing global issue. This study aims to describe circumstances surrounding fatal opioid poisonings by examining death scenes, demographics, and information from bystanders with the goal of informing prevention efforts.



METHODS: We extracted data from the autopsy reports of 327 forensic autopsy cases with fatal poisoning involving methadone and/or morphine from 2013-2020.



RESULTS: Fatal opioid poisonings occurred in both rural and urban areas. Death scene was the decedent's own home and a relative's or friend's home in 62% and 21%, respectively. The decedent died alone in 64% of the cases while other people were staying at the same address while death occurred in 30%. Decedents aged 15-34 years were more likely to die with other people staying at the same address than persons aged > 44 years (OR±SD: 2.3 ± 0.9, p = 0.005), and had lower postmortem blood methadone concentrations compared to persons > 34 years (Median [interquartile range]: 0.36 [0.23-0.62] vs 0.63 [0.28-1.2] mg/kg, p = 0.002). Female sex was more prevalent, and persons using illegal drugs were less prevalent in decedents aged > 44 years compared to those with age 15-44 years (29% vs 20%, p = 0.05% and 67% vs 89%, p < 0.001, respectively). Other psychoactive drugs were detected in 97% of decedents, mainly benzodiazepines (80%).



CONCLUSIONS: Preventive strategies based on our findings include the need for harm reduction initiatives in both urban and rural areas, recognizing symptoms of fatal poisoning, and awareness of low tolerance among younger age groups. Urgent attention should be given to avoiding opioid use alone, particularly among older individuals, including women using prescribed opioids. Conveying the risks of polydrug use to all age groups is essential, especially co-use of sedative drugs.

