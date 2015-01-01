|
Citation
|
Safari H, Ajudani R, Savaie M, Babadi AJ, Alizadeh P. Forensic Toxicol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38334843
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to examine the clinical and imaging manifestations of methanol toxicity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to review existing studies on this topic. The most common cause of methanol intoxication is methanol-adulterated liquor. The primary metabolite of methanol, formic acid, is responsible for pathological changes. Symptoms typically present within 6-24 h of consumption and can include visual disturbances, acute neurological symptoms, and gastrointestinal issues. During the initial year of the COVID-19 pandemic, methanol poisoning cases increased significantly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19 pandemic; Intracerebral hemorrhage; Methanol toxicity; Putaminal hemorrhage