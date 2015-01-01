|
Song W, Zhang Z, Lv B, Li J, Chen H, Zhang S, Zu J, Dong L, Xu C, Zhou M, Zhang T, Xu R, Zhu J, Shen T, Zhou S, Cui C, Huang S, Wang X, Nie Y, Aftab K, Xiao Q, Zhang X, Cui G, Zhang W. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2024; 16: e1354455.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38327498
BACKGROUND: Freezing of gait (FOG) is a common and disabling phenomenon in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), but effective treatment approach remains inconclusive. Dysfunctional emotional factors play a key role in FOG. Since primary motor cortex (M1) connects with prefrontal areas via the frontal longitudinal system, where are responsible for emotional regulation, we hypothesized M1 may be a potential neuromodulation target for FOG therapy. The purpose of this study is to explore whether high-frequency rTMS over bilateral M1 could relieve FOG and emotional dysregulation in patients with PD.
Language: en
emotion regulation; freezing of gait; Parkinson’s disease; primary motor cortex; transcranial magnetic stimulation