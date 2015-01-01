|
Citation
|
Reddy AR. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1339334.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38327580
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Firearm injury is the leading cause of death in children. This study uses geospatial mapping to illustrate the burden of pediatric firearm injury in Philadelphia and assesses the relationship between Child Opportunity Index (COI) and injury, hypothesizing that lower COI zip codes would have higher injury and mortality rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/epidemiology; Adolescent; Child; child opportunity index; Ethnicity; firearm injury; geospatial analysis; Humans; Logistic Models; Male; pediatric; Philadelphia/epidemiology; social determinants of health