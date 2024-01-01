|
Citation
Kadowaki H, Takeda T, Noto M, Mori M, Suzuki A, Ujima K, Nakamura T. Gait Posture 2024; 109: 183-188.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38335771
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Veering occurs during blind walking, which causes individuals to deviate from crosswalks or fall off platforms. Despite being linked to static postural control, the relationship between veering and gait function (gait variability and plantar pressure), which is presumed to be related to dynamic postural control, has yet to be fully understood. RESEARCH QUESTION: How do gait variability and plantar pressure affect veering? METHODS: This experiment involved a walking task in which 11 blind adults were instructed to walk along a straight path using a white cane. We measured the veering values and analyzed the relationship between gait variability and plantar pressure.
Language: en
Keywords
Gait analysis; Gait variability; Plantar pressure; Veering; Visual impairment