Abstract

BACKGROUND: Veering occurs during blind walking, which causes individuals to deviate from crosswalks or fall off platforms. Despite being linked to static postural control, the relationship between veering and gait function (gait variability and plantar pressure), which is presumed to be related to dynamic postural control, has yet to be fully understood. RESEARCH QUESTION: How do gait variability and plantar pressure affect veering? METHODS: This experiment involved a walking task in which 11 blind adults were instructed to walk along a straight path using a white cane. We measured the veering values and analyzed the relationship between gait variability and plantar pressure.



RESULTS: One participant with a particularly severe veering tendency was excluded from the analysis. Based on the veering characteristics of the participants, the walking trajectories were classified as veering to the left (14 trials) or the right (14 trials) sides. Correlation analysis showed no significant correlation between the veering value and gait variability (vertical, lateral, and anterior-posterior). Plantar pressure (the ball of the fifth toe and the total) was significantly negatively correlate with the veering value. In contrast, the plantar pressure results for the participant who was excluded showed a different characteristic. SIGNIFICANCE: We hypothesized that blind individuals would exhibit dynamic postural control to stay on a straight path by increasing the plantar pressure on the ball of the fifth toe and the total pressure on the opposite foot when veering occurs. However, this adaptation was not observed in a blind individual with severe veering tendencies.

