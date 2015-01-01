Abstract

BACKGROUND: Power tools are essential for productivity but carry significant injury risks. Addressing power tool injuries across diverse age groups is vital, as existing research predominantly focuses on specific occupational or non-occupational groups, leaving a gap in understanding various age cohorts within the diverse American population. This study aims to comprehend power tool injury epidemiology, raising awareness about the importance of targeted safety measures for enhancing public health.



METHODS: Using a ten-year retrospective approach, this study analyzed National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) data from US hospital emergency departments (2013-2022). Demographic and temporal trends were examined, and associations between injury occurrence and categorical variables, including injured body parts, gender, and race, were explored.



RESULTS: In 2013, power tool injuries were highest in the "51-60″ age group (23.70 %), followed by "41-50″ (17.31 %) and "61-70″ (19.38 %). Injury rates varied across age groups over the years. Notably, the "41-50″ age group showed a significant decrease in injuries over time (χ² = 17.12, p <.05), indicating a notable temporal trend. Hand injuries were predominant (39.08 %), followed by finger (19.19 %), lower arm (11.25 %), upper arm (8.79 %), and face (4.04 %). Lacerations constituted the most frequent injury type (60.89 %), alongside fractures, amputations, foreign body insertions, and contusions/abrasions. Significant associations emerged between injury occurrence and gender (χ² = 6.19, p <.001), as well as race (χ² = 7.42, p <.001). Males accounted for the majority of injuries (95.97 %), while white individuals constituted the largest proportion (91.84 %). Females and domestic settings exhibited increasing proportions of power tool injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The higher incidence among middle-aged individuals in domestic settings, coupled with evolving gender dynamics, underscores the need for targeted safety measures. Our findings contribute crucial novel insights, emphasizing tailored preventive strategies to enhance safety outcomes in the multifaceted landscape of power tool use.

Language: en