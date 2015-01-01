Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the legalization of cannabis in Canada, consumers are presented with numerous purchase options. Licensed retailers are limited by the Cannabis Act and provincial regulations with respect to offering sales, advertising, location, maximum quantities, and information sharing in an effort to protect public health and safety. The degree these policies influence consumer purchase behavior will help inform regulatory refinement.



METHODS: A discrete choice experiment within a cross-sectional online survey was used to explore trade-offs consumers make when deciding where to purchase cannabis. Attributes included availability of sales/discounts, proximity, product information, customer service, product variety, and provincial regulation. Participants ≥ 19 years old who lived in Canada and purchased cannabis in the previous 12 months were recruited through an online market research survey panel. A multinomial logit (MNL) model was used for the base model, and latent class analysis was used to assess preference sub-groups. Key limitations included ordering effect, hypothetical bias, and framing effect.



RESULTS: The survey was completed by 1626 people, and the base model showed that customer service carried the most weight in purchase decisions, followed by proximity and availability of sales and discounts. There was considerable heterogeneity in preference patterns, with a five-group latent class model demonstrating best fit. Only one group (15% of sample) placed a high value on the store being provincially regulated, while three groups were willing to make a trade-off with regulation to access better customer service, product information, or closer proximity. One group preferred non-regulated sources (24% of sample); this group was also primarily driven by the availability of sales and discounts. Three groups (60.5% of sample) preferred online stores.



CONCLUSION: This study highlighted that there exists significant diversity with respect to the influence of consumer experiences on cannabis purchase behaviors. Modifications to cannabis retail regulations that focus on improving access to product information as well as reviewing limitations on sales and discounts could have the most impact for shifting customers to licensed retailers.

