SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma Y, Li Y, Zhang Y, Xie X, Lin X, Fu H, Huang M, Zhou W, Ji JS, Chen R, Liu S, Yu Y, Tang J. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(2): e2355315.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.55315

PMID

38329753

PMCID

PMC10853836

Abstract

IMPORTANCE: In China, parental labor migration often leaves children behind and is potentially adversely associated with children's health. However, the association between parental migration and aggression among their offspring remains largely underexplored.

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the associations of parental labor migration with total and subtypes of aggression among their offspring as well as potential sex differences therein. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study was conducted from February to October 2015 among students aged 11 to 20 years from 45 public middle and high schools across 5 provinces of China. Data analysis was performed from December 1, 2022, to August 1, 2023. EXPOSURES: Parental migration, including migration status (yes or no), pattern (father, mother, or both), and the child's age at the initial parent-child separation. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Total and subtypes of aggression (including physical aggression [PA], verbal aggression [VA], indirect aggression [IA], anger, and hostility) were measured using the Chinese version of the Buss-Warren Aggression Questionnaire. Binomial logistic regression analyses were used separately to estimate adjusted odds ratios (aORs) and 95% CIs of parental migration by total and subtypes of aggression.

RESULTS: A total of 15 301 participants (7900 [51.6%] male and 7401 [48.4%] female) aged 11 to 20 years (mean [SD] age, 15.1 [1.8] years) were included. Of these participants, 5961 (39.0%) experienced parental migration; 2451 (16.0%) met the criteria for total aggression, 2407 (15.7%) for PA, 2283 (14.9%) for VA, 2899 (18.9%) for IA, 2307 (15.1%) for anger, and 2564 (16.8%) for hostility. Parental migration was associated with total aggression (aOR, 1.11; 95% CI, 1.01-1.22); no significant association between parental migration and subtypes of aggression was found except for PA (aOR, 1.14; 95% CI, 1.03-1.25). Compared with children whose parents did not migrate, the aORs for total aggression and PA for participants whose father migrated were 1.12 (95% CI, 1.01-1.28) and 1.15 (95% CI, 1.03-1.29), respectively; for participants with both parents having migrated, the aORs were 1.16 (95% CI, 1.02-1.31) and 1.12 (95% CI, 1.04-1.24), respectively. Compared with children whose parents did not migrate, children who experienced initial separation from 1 or both parents at adolescence had an aOR for total aggression of 1.20 (95% CI, 1.04-1.36), children who experienced initial separation from 1 or both parents at school age or adolescence had an aOR for PA of 1.15 (95% CI, 1.01-1.32) and 1.26 (95% CI, 1.04-1.51), respectively. No sex differences were found in these associations.

CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cross-sectional study of Chinese children and adolescents, we found that parental migration, mainly of the father or both parents or an initial separation at adolescence or school age from 1 or both parents, was associated with higher odds of total aggression and PA among offspring. These associations were similar between male and female participants.


Language: en

Keywords

*Aggression; *Parents; Adolescent; Anger; China; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Male

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print