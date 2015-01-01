|
Ahn CY, Lee JS. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2024; 13: e53597.
(Copyright © 2024, JMIR)
38329791
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a major global health concern. The limitations of traditional clinical and laboratory-based methodologies are recognized, and there is a pressing need to use novel approaches for the early detection and prevention of NSSI. Unfortunately, there is still a lack of basic knowledge of a descriptive nature on NSSI, including when, how, and why self-injury occurs in everyday life. Digital phenotyping offers the potential to predict and prevent NSSI by assessing objective and ecological measurements at multiple points in time.
Keywords
digital phenotype; digital phenotyping; ecological momentary assessment; EMA; emotion; emotions; heart rate; machine learning; mental health; mood; multilevel modeling; nonsuicidal self-injury; NSSI; predict; prediction; predictions; predictive; predictor; predictors; psychiatric; psychiatry; self-harm; self-injury; sleep; step; wearable; wearable device; wearables; wrist worn