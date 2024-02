Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) has been found to predict target behaviors. The literature examining this model lacks attention to violence toward nurses.



PURPOSE: To explore the association between the public's exposure to violence and intention to employ violence toward nurses, under the TPB framework.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study (705 participants) employed a self-report questionnaire. Path analysis assessed TPB variables' mediation between prior exposure to violence and violent intent toward nurses.



DISCUSSION: The TPB variables, that is attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived control, mediated only the association between exposure to physical violence and intention to act violently. Subjective norms were the strongest mediator. The explained variance was 31%.



CONCLUSION: When addressing violence against nurses, policymakers must consider attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived control among patients and their attendants. Violence directed at nurses and health care workers reflects societal violence and the "upstream approaches" needed to mitigate violence in health care settings.

Language: en