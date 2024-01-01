|
Citation
Zhao Z, Zhao C, Lai L, Shi C, Li X, Lu S, Guo S, Ren Z. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38330350
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Both theoretical and empirical studies suggest that negative cognitive biases significantly influence the onset and persistence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, the interplay among these cognitive biases and their conjoint contribution to the long-term trajectory of posttraumatic stress symptoms remains underexplored. This study delves into the interplay among attention, appraisal, and memory biases within a provisional PTSD population and evaluates the predictive effects of two integrative models (weakest link, additive approach) on posttraumatic stress symptoms reported 2 months later.
Language: en