Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This theoretical review proposes a three-phase process model of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and posttraumatic growth (PTG).



METHOD: By combining trauma-related theories, emotional regulation theories, social support theories, and empirical study findings to elucidate the mechanisms underlying PTSD and PTG, we then propose our model.



RESULTS: The proposed model highlights the dynamic characteristics of the PTSD and PTG developmental processes as well as their coexistence and places equal emphasis on the roles of cognitive and emotional activities and social support in three distinct dynamic phases of PTSD and PTG. It emphasizes that PTSD and PTG share similar prerequisites but that these two outcomes later diverge and ultimately manifest via three distinct phases. The specific roles of cognitive regulation, emotional regulation, and social support, and the potential theoretical and practical implications of this model, are discussed.



CONCLUSIONS: This integrative and dynamic process model has the potential to advance scientific understanding of the mechanisms underlying PTSD and PTG. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

