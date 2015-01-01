Abstract

The reasons that lead a person to initiate a migratory movement are manifold. Therefore, the conditions and the way in which this movement is carried out are also diverse and unequal. Currently, there is not a single country in the world with open borders. This means that each country sets the requirements that a person must meet to enter its territory. This confirms that the "right to migrate" is not fully recognised in any legal system2. Because not everyone can meet these requirements or are denied visas, in many cases people are forced to use forms, routes, and modes of transportation that risk their integrity or lives to make a cross-border migration move. But that's not all: thousands of migrants disappear on the way to their destination country or in the destination country itself. In many cases, we do not even know whether they have died or whether something 2 Human rights treaties generally recognise the right to enter and leave one's own country, but not the right to enter another country. Most of what is recognised in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is that "everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution." See: (Castilla Juárez K. , 2024) has happened to them. We simply do not know anything more about these people.

Language: en