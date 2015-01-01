Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Biotoxins are toxic substances that originate from living organisms and are harmful to humans. Therefore, we need to know the symptoms of biotoxins poisoning to manage the damage. The purpose of this study is to establish a practical diagnostic protocol for dealing with poisoned patients exposed to biotoxins.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present study is a review study. Our studied community is articles and books matching the title of the project and relevant keywords. First, by searching the key words sign, symptom, biotoxins, relevant articles were extracted and studied from valid databases. By reviewing the studies based on the search strategy, four groups of biotoxins that were studied the most were identified. These four groups are marine biotoxins, bacterial biotoxins, fungal biotoxins and plantar biotoxins. In each of these biotoxin groups, important toxins were selected and studied.



RESULTS: A total of 1864 articles were initially identified from the databases searched in present study. After screening titles and abstracts, 26 articles were included in the systematic review. Specifically, 7 articles were included for bacterial toxins, 9 articles for marine toxins, 5 articles for plantar toxins and 5 articles for fungal toxins.



CONCLUSION: The symptoms of plantar biotoxins poisoning may include cardiovascular, hematologic, neurologic, respiratory, renal, and gastrointestinal symptoms, while the symptoms of fungal biotoxins poisoning may include hepatic, renal, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, metabolic, respiratory, neurological, and cardiovascular symptoms. marine biotoxins poisoning presents with gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms, with varying incubation periods and recovery times. bacterial biotoxins exposure can lead to a wide range of clinical symptoms, with diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain being the most common, and hemoglobinuria or hematuria being a sensitive and specific clinical manifestation for diagnosing ongoing HUS in children.

