Lindsey MA, Mufson L, Vélez-Grau C, Grogan T, Wilson DM, Reliford AO, Gunlicks-Stoessel M, Jaccard J. Trials 2024; 25(1): e112.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38336803
BACKGROUND: Depression continues to be an ongoing threat to adolescent well-being with Black adolescents being particularly vulnerable to greater burdens of depression as well as lower mental health service utilization. Black adolescents are likely to have untreated depression due to social network influences, varied perceptions of services and providers, or self-stigma associated with experiencing depressive symptoms. Furthermore, if or when treatment is initiated, low engagement and early termination are common. To address this gap, a trial is being conducted to preliminarily test the effectiveness of an engagement intervention targeting Black adolescents with depression in school mental health services in New York City.
Adolescents; Black youth; Depression; Intervention; Treatment engagement