Neves G, Ribeiro G, Grilo M, Infante V, Andrade AR. Safety Sci. 2024; 171: e106395.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
The majority of railway incidents happen due to human error. Historically, human error has been split into active and latent errors, both to be investigated. Active errors are linked to a specific individual, while latent errors tend to be associated with procedures and higher levels of automation and safety barriers. Active errors are analysed with Survival Analysis, fitting several functions and the Cox Proportional Hazards model. This used a train driver database and Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) information. A translated surveying tool is used to study latent errors and organizational factors. After translation, this tool was validated with Confirmatory Factor Analysis.
Language: en
Human and organizational factors; Human Reliability Analysis; Rail Human Factors; SPADs; Survey administration and analysis