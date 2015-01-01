Abstract

With the continuous development of pedestrian dynamics, the movement characteristics of multiple types of people (elderly, children, disabled people, etc.) under various scenarios (flood, fire, special building structure, etc.) have been extensively and deeply studied. The relevant conclusions and movement rules are of great significance for guiding the design of building structures and crowd evacuation instructions. However, there is a lack of research on the movement of adversarial crowds with different movement purposes and strong interactions. The analysis of its movement characteristics and the movement modelling of interaction rules need to be further explored through controlled experiments. Therefore, this paper focuses on the study of the movement characteristics of the adversarial crowd and carries out a realistic experiment in which pedestrians in the corridor escape from attackers to complete the evacuation. The purpose was to address the following questions: the impact of attackers and corridor width on pedestrian movement. It was found that the attacker's movement pause would increase the desired velocity of the crowd, and thus the velocity-density relationship was different from the traditional fundamental diagram. The width of the corridor has a great impact on the movement speed and the collision probability of the crowd. Based on the results of the experiment, a model was established and simulation experiments were carried out by changing the width of the corridor. It is hoped that the results of this paper can provide help for emergency evacuation guidance for pedestrians in the future.

