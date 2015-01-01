Abstract

Safety compliance is a vital aspect of minimizing organizational risk of injury. However, much of the current scholarship neglects social processes that have important implications for the efficacy of efforts to increase compliance. Leveraging theories of social comparison and social reciprocation as a foundation, the present study investigated the compliance of others as a moderator for the relationship between supervisor safety priority and individual compliance, safety communication and individual compliance, and perceived departmental support and individual compliance. Utilizing unique data from U.S. Navy personnel (N = 8,331), we took a multilevel approach by examining three levels (individual, department, and ship) and found support for our hypotheses at the individual level. Further, when examining the compliance of others within their department assignments, we found that department compliance of others strengthens the relationship between supervisor safety priority and individual safety compliance. Providing a unique contribution to safety science, our findings emphasize the importance of cultivating normative perceptions, considering multilevel factors, and stressing compliance with safety protocols.

