Friebel AG, Potter RE, Dollard M. Safety Sci. 2024; 172: e106410.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
National or jurisdictional occupational health and safety (OHS) policy is the foundation of organisational health protection and is required to ensure healthy and safe workers. For the implementation of OHS policy to be most effective, organisational action is needed via various key stakeholders. To unpack OHS policy implementation within organisations--and the roles of those responsible--we draw on the Theory of Planned Behaviour to understand attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioural controls, and intentions that health and safety representatives (HSR) hold in relation to proposed OHS Psychological Health Regulations. First, focus groups were conducted to understand key issues relating to HSRs in this area; and second, a questionnaire was distributed to HSRs in the relevant jurisdiction of interest.
Language: en
National policy; Regulations; Stakeholder perceptions