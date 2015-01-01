Abstract

National or jurisdictional occupational health and safety (OHS) policy is the foundation of organisational health protection and is required to ensure healthy and safe workers. For the implementation of OHS policy to be most effective, organisational action is needed via various key stakeholders. To unpack OHS policy implementation within organisations--and the roles of those responsible--we draw on the Theory of Planned Behaviour to understand attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioural controls, and intentions that health and safety representatives (HSR) hold in relation to proposed OHS Psychological Health Regulations. First, focus groups were conducted to understand key issues relating to HSRs in this area; and second, a questionnaire was distributed to HSRs in the relevant jurisdiction of interest.



RESULTS from 101 participants supported a three-factor model comprising attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived behavioural control, rather than a one-factor and two-factor model, therefore supporting the distinct conceptual factors in the Theory of Planned Behaviour in this sample relating to policy implementation. We found attitude was the best antecedent to behavioural intention for policy implementation and could be helpful in predicting future actions. In addition, HSRs who engaged with psychosocial training had higher scores for subjective norms and intentions, and lower scores for attitude and perceived behavioural control than those who did not engage in training. Future research should investigate the enacted behaviour of HSRs in comparison to their Theory of Planned Behaviour responses and further explore the influence of training.

