Abstract

Organisations seek to adopt strategies to increase their productivity and quality in highly competitive markets. For this purpose, Lean Six Sigma (LSS) is often used. It is frequently combined with other scientific areas such as Ergonomics. Integrating LSS and Ergonomics may improve productivity while preserving workers' health and safety. This study presents a systematic literature review to clarify the impacts of integrating LSS and Ergonomics on organisations. Also, it seeks to assess the main limitations while answering the defined research questions. The research was conducted in Scopus and Web of Science. From the 74 results, 16 articles were included based on the eligibility criteria. The results show that few scientific studies report the application of both areas. As for integrating LSS and Ergonomics, no pattern is observed in the methods and tools to be applied, highlighting that the most common were the DMAIC cycle and the Value Stream Mapping tool. Nevertheless, this review evidences many positive effects of this integration, both for organisations and workers. In general, the topic of this review has the potential to be further studied through conceptual studies and case studies in organisations from different sectors to provide broader conclusions and show the relevance of this theme.

Language: en