Abstract

Safety leading indicators have gained attention as an emerging field within the construction industry. However, there is a lack of consensus regarding the fundamental aspects of leading indicators, including their definitions, effectiveness, and implementation. This study aims to extract the evolved definition of safety leading indicators, identify trends, and shifts in their context, investigate the relationship between these indicators and safety management factors, and evaluate the effectiveness of their implementation in construction projects. A total of 728 journal articles were selected using preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. These articles were analyzed to present a comprehensive overview of the body of knowledge on safety leading indicators. The analysis focused on identifying key themes, trends, and insights related to these indicators in the construction industry. The research findings emphasized the continuous development and refinement of the definition of safety leading indicators over time. Moreover, the study identified four emerging trends, revealing the evolving nature of safety management practices. Furthermore, it underscored the challenge of establishing direct links between these indicators and other safety management elements due to the intricacy of factors contributing to safety performance. Lastly, the study assessed the effectiveness of implementing safety leading indicators in construction projects, providing valuable insights on their actual impact. This study contributes to the field by providing a comprehensive review of safety leading indicators in the construction industry. This knowledge adds value by offering guidance for future research endeavors related to safety leading indicators in the construction industry.

Language: en