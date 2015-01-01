Abstract

Although the occurrence of urban rail transit operation accidents threatens the safety of people's lives and property, there is little research on how to systematically mine the knowledge behind accident data in China, and there is also lack of methods to support the safety management strategy of urban rail transit operation. To address these shortcomings, this study proposes a comprehensive analysis method that combines qualitative and quantitative analysis of urban rail operation accident factors and safety management strategies based on accident data, which can provide reference for systematic analysis of such accidents in the future and will help urban rail safety researchers and decision makers to take effective safety management measures. The new contributions of the method are as follows: (1) a semantic network framework for accidents and a conceptual model of accident risk control chain are proposed; (2) a method for acquiring and constructing key contents based on semantic analysis is elaborated, and indicators for evaluating the influence degree of key item and the influence possibility of entries are proposed; (3) a management matrix is established to serve safety decision making based on indicators for the degree of attention that key item of accidents should receive. In order to explain the application of the comprehensive analysis method, 910 urban rail transit operation safety accident cases are analyzed in detail, and suggestions for the actual operation management of urban rail transit are proposed in the light of the actual situation of urban rail transit operation in China.

