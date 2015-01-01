Abstract

The portrayal of crowd accidents by the media can influence public understanding and emotional response, shaping societal perceptions and potentially impacting safety measures and preparedness strategies. This paper critically examines the portrayal of crowd accidents in news coverage by analyzing the texts of 372 media reports of crowd accidents spanning 26 diverse news sources from 1900 to 2019. We investigate how media representations of crowd accidents vary across time and geographical origins. Our methodology combines lexical analysis to unveil prevailing terminologies and sentiment analysis to discern the emotional tenor of the reports. The findings reveal the prevalence of the term "stampede" over "panic" in media descriptions of crowd accidents. Notably, divergent patterns are observable when comparing Western versus South Asian media (notably India and Pakistan), unveiling a cross-cultural dimension. Moreover, the analysis detects a gradual transition from "crowd stampede" to "crowd crush" in media and Wikipedia narratives in very recent years, suggesting evolving lexical sensitivities. Sentiment analysis uncovers a consistent association with fear-related language, indicative of media's propensity toward sensationalism. This fear-infused narrative has intensified over time. The study underscores the potential impact of language and sentiment in shaping public perspectives on crowd accidents, revealing a pressing need for responsible and balanced reporting that moves beyond sensationalism and promotes a nuanced understanding. This will be crucial for increasing public awareness and preparedness against such accidents.

