|
Citation
|
Yang K, Al Haddad C, Alam R, Brijs T, Antoniou C. Safety (Basel) 2024; 10(1): e10.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) have recently gained popularity as they assist vehicle operators in staying within safe boundaries, helping them thereby to prevent possible collisions. However, despite their success and development, most ADAS use common and deterministic warning thresholds for all drivers in all driving environments. This may occasionally lead to the issuance of annoying inadequate warnings, due to the possible differences between drivers, the changing environments and driver statuses, thus reducing their acceptance and effectiveness. To fill this gap, this paper proposes adaptive algorithms for commonly used warnings based on real-time traffic environments and driver status including distraction and fatigue. We proposed adaptive algorithms for headway monitoring, illegal overtaking, over-speeding, and fatigue. The algorithms were then tested using a driving simulator.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
advanced driver assistance systems; fatigue; headway; illegal overtaking; over-speeding; real-time interventions