Abstract

This study aims to address the limitations of traditional Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA) in managing safety and reliability within complex systems characterized by interdependent critical factors. We propose an integrated framework that combines FMEA with the strategic decision-making principles of Game Theory, thereby enhancing the assessment and mitigation of risks in intricate environments. The novel inclusion of the Best Worst Method (BWM) and Pythagorean fuzzy uncertain linguistic variables refines the accuracy of risk evaluation by overcoming the inherent deficiencies of conventional FMEA approaches. Through sensitivity analysis, the framework's efficacy in identifying and prioritizing failure modes is empirically validated, guiding the development of targeted interventions. The practical application of our methodology is demonstrated in a comprehensive healthcare system analysis, showcasing its versatility and significant potential to improve operational safety and reliability across various sectors. This research is particularly beneficial for systems engineers, risk managers, and decision-makers seeking to fortify complex systems against failures and their effects.

