Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite broad recognition of the physical inactivity pandemic, little to no progress has been made in the past decade in mitigating the problem. The current analysis builds upon previous research into the drivers of physical inactivity to assess the potential interactions with firearm violence in the United States (U.S.).



METHODS: We merged county-level data on firearm fatality rates, physical inactivity prevalence, the Social Vulnerability Index, and the American Nations regional cultures schematic.



RESULTS: Counties with a physical inactivity prevalence currently above the federal government's 2030 goal (i.e., ≥21.8%) had a significantly higher firearm fatality rate per 100,000 population. This finding was consistent for both the overall rate as well as race-based subgroups. The overall, White, Hispanic, and Black firearm fatality rates were also significantly higher in the American Nations group comprising Greater Appalachia, Deep South, El Norte, New France, and First Nation. Stepwise linear regression analysis revealed: 1) the Social Vulnerability Index; 2) American Nation dichotomous grouping; and 3) firearm fatality rate were all retained (p<0.001) in predicting physical inactivity prevalence as a continuous variable.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, the U.S. faces myriad health and societal challenges. Unhealthy lifestyles and gun violence are two of the leaders. The current analysis in conjunction with previous findings demonstrates that solving these challenges by interacting, create complexity to finding solutions that has not been thoroughly considered.

Language: en