Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate whether traumatic brain injury (TBI) characteristics, age of injury, or recency of injury predicts the course of neurocognitive decline and/or increases conversion rates to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center for participants 50-85 years old with 3-5 visits from 2015 to 2022, with or without TBI history (TBI+ = 508; TBI- = 2,382). Groups were stratified by self-reported TBI history (i.e., single TBI without loss of consciousness [LOC], single TBI with LOC, multiple TBI without LOC, and multiple TBI with LOC), age of most recent TBI, and recency of TBI. Mixed linear models compared neuropsychological composite trajectories (executive functioning/attention/speed, language, memory, and global), co-varying for age, gender, education, apolipoprotein E4 status, race/ethnicity, and baseline diagnosis (normal aging n = 1,720, MCI n = 749, or dementia n = 417). Logistic binary regression examined MCI/dementia conversion rates.



RESULTS: There was a slightly higher frequency of MCI/dementia in those with multiple TBIs (50% to 60% with and without LOC, compared to 39% with no TBI) at baseline, but longitudinal trajectories were similar. TBI history, age of injury, or recency of injury did not impact neurocognitive trajectories or conversion rates to MCI/dementia (all p's > .01).



CONCLUSIONS: TBI history, regardless of injury characteristics, age of injury, or recency of injury, did not worsen neurocognitive decline or MCI/dementia conversion. Additional longitudinal research in more diverse cohorts with a wider range of TBI severity is needed to evaluate the specific factors and possible mechanisms in which TBI may increase dementia risk.

