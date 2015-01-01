Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Medical students have been known to face numerous mental health issues at disproportionately high rates. Of pertinence, medical students have been shown to have high rates of suicidal thoughts and behavior. However, little is known about the risks and warning signs for death by suicide in this group. We therefore conducted a systematic review regarding the factors associated with medical student suicide mortality.



METHODS: Following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, we conducted searches in six different databases. Studies with stratified data on at least one suicide death by a medical student were eligible for inclusion.



RESULTS: Searches produced a total of 1744 articles, and of those, 13 articles were eligible for inclusion. There was a pooled total of 362 suicide deaths of medical students across five different countries. 67.6% of deaths occurred among male students, primarily in their early twenties. Students in their later years of medical school were shown to be more likely to die by suicide, as were those with a history of psychiatric issues such as depression. Motivations for suicide were academic stress/failure, harassment/bullying, and relationship issues. Warning signs for suicide among medical students were recent changes in mood/behavior and leaving a suicide note.



DISCUSSION: Numerous risks and warning signs of suicide have been described in our review. Medical schools may have an important role in lowering suicide deaths by medical students; impactful change can occur through better support, changes in curriculum, and appropriate data collection.

