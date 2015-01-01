|
Citation
|
Varshney K, Patel H, Panhwar MA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38334169
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Medical students have been known to face numerous mental health issues at disproportionately high rates. Of pertinence, medical students have been shown to have high rates of suicidal thoughts and behavior. However, little is known about the risks and warning signs for death by suicide in this group. We therefore conducted a systematic review regarding the factors associated with medical student suicide mortality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Distress; medical school; medical students; mortality; suicide